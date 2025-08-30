China threatens Philipinese following Taiwan’s top diplomat visit to Manila
(MENAFN) China on Friday cautioned the Philippines that it will face a "price to pay for trampling on China’s red line" following reports that Taiwan’s top diplomat visited Manila.
"There is a price to pay for trampling on China’s red line, and all consequences arising therefrom will be borne by the Philippines," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said. He criticized Manila for hosting Taiwanese official Lin Chia-lung, saying it "has provided a platform for 'Taiwan independence' separatists to engage in anti-China activities, and has severely violated the basic norms in international relations and the Philippines’ own commitment on Taiwan-related issues."
Taipei has not officially commented on Lin’s visit but noted that a business delegation is currently in the Philippines. Beijing has lodged a “serious” protest, with Guo stating that the Philippines’ "series of wrong and provocative moves on Taiwan-related issues" have damaged China-Philippines relations.
"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory," Guo added, urging Manila to adhere to the one-China principle. He warned, "Stop pursuing the wrong course and return to the right track at once, stop playing with fire on issues concerning China’s core interests, and stop sending any wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."
China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan maintains its independence, rejecting China’s claim since 1949.
