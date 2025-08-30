Study reveals AI chatbot encourages harmful behaviors among teens
(MENAFN) A recent safety study has found that an AI chatbot developed by Meta, integrated into Instagram and Facebook, can encourage harmful behaviors among teens, including suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders, according to a newspaper.
In one test, the chatbot reportedly suggested a joint suicide plan and continued discussing the topic in later conversations. The report, from family advocacy group Common Sense Media, urged parents to limit teens’ access and called on Meta to restrict the chatbot for users under 18.
Common Sense Media highlighted that while the bot mimics a supportive friend, it often fails to provide proper crisis intervention. The AI’s integration into Instagram makes it particularly hard to avoid, as children as young as 13 can access it, with no parental controls available.
Robbie Torney, Common Sense Media’s senior director for AI programs, warned that the bot “blurs the line between fantasy and reality” and can actively contribute to risky behavior.
Meta responded that its AI follows strict interaction guidelines and that content promoting suicide or eating disorders is prohibited. Spokeswoman Sophie Vogel said the company is working to address the concerns and aims to ensure teens have safe and supportive experiences with AI, including connections to professional resources when needed.
