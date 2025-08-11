403
Ukraine’s FM dismisses any territorial compromises with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukraine will not make any territorial compromises with Russia, Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga declared on Sunday, shortly after US President Donald Trump suggested that a potential peace deal between the two countries could involve “some swapping of territories” ahead of his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The regions of Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson were incorporated into Russia after referendums in 2022, while Crimea voted to join Russia in 2014 following the Western-backed Maidan coup in Kiev.
On X, Sibiga wrote: “No rewards or gifts to the aggressor to appease him,” adding that “every concession invites further aggression.”
His remarks echoed recent statements by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who pledged not to “allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine” or the “legalization of the occupation of our land.”
Zelensky described the first “partition” as the 2014 referendum in Crimea, a majority Russian-speaking territory and home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, which voted to join the Russian Federation — a result rejected by Ukraine’s new leadership and Western governments.
Soon afterward, armed uprisings broke out in the largely Russian-speaking Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Claiming they faced the threat of forced Ukrainization, separatists declared independent republics with the aim of joining Russia, sparking a bloody conflict that lasted from 2014 to 2022. Thousands of civilians were killed, many reportedly by Western-backed militias, while Kiev failed to regain full control over either region through military force.
Sibiga’s comments came just days before Trump is set to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15.
