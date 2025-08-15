UAE Offers Condolences To Pakistan Over Floods, Helicopter Crash

UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in the north of the country, which killed dozens and caused significant material losses.

The UAE also expressed its condolences to the victims of a helicopter crash during a relief mission, which resulted in the deaths of its crew.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the Pakistani government and people over this painful loss, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The death toll from heavy monsoon rains that have triggered landslides and flash floods across northern Pakistan has risen to at least 194 people in the past 24 hours, the disaster authority said on Friday.

Of those, 180 were reported in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

A helicopter carrying out a rescue mission crashed in monsoon-hit northern Pakistan Friday, killing five crew on board , the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said in a statement.

"An MI-17 helicopter of the provincial government, carrying relief goods for rain-affected areas of Bajaur, crashed in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district due to bad weather," Ali Amin Gandapur said in a statement. "Five crew members, including two pilots, were killed."

