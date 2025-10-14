'Happy Birthday Daddy': Erika Kirk Shares Daughter's Heartful Message For Charlie Kirk In Her Tearful Address

MENAFN - Live Mint) Charlie Kirk was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President Donald Trump, which Erika Kirk accepted. In an emotional speech, she shared their daughter's heartfelt birthday message to Charlie.

While reflecting on Charlie Kirk and the legacy he left behind, she also revealed that he used to celebrate his birthdays with ice cream. She remembered how difficult it always was to find him a present, as he was not a“materialistic person".

Erika Kirk's daughter message for Charlie Kirk

“Happy birthday, daddy. I want to gift you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream. And, I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you," Erika shared a birthday message from their daughter.

“Baby, I love your birthday,” she said through tears, describing how he marked the occasion every year. She went on to say that this honour was the“best birthday gift” given to him Trump.

Erika expressed her gratitude to Trump and thanked him for making it a“priority”.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for honoring my husband, in such a profound and meaningful way. And thank you for making this event a priority. Your support of our family and the work that Charlie devoted his life to will be something I cherish forever," she said.

What did Trump say?

While calling Charlie“martyr for truth and for freedom", Trump stated,“Today, we're here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I've ever seen before, and an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest caliber. The late, great Charlie Kirk.”

| 5 things about Charlie Kirk as Trump awards him Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trump termed his killing a“demonic act", mentioning,“He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his truth and for relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America.”

Erika Kirk wipes her eyes as a military aide reads the citation before President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her late husband Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump, left, and Erika Kirk, chief executive officer of Turning Point USA, during a Medal of Freedom ceremony for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Trump criticized what he cast as radical left violence as he awarded Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, honoring the conservative activist whose death spurred an administration effort targeting left-leaning groups. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

| Trump moves Kirk ceremony to Rose Garden to showcase photo wall mocking Biden Who was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk , 31, who started out as a teenage conservative activist on college campuses and later became a well-known podcaster, cultural commentator, and strong ally Trump, was fatally shot last month while attending a public event at a college in Utah. He was a leading voice of the combative, populist brand of conservatism that has come to define the Republican Party in the Trump era. A vocal Christian conservative known for his controversial remarks on issues such as gender, race, and politics, he founded Turning Point USA in 2012.