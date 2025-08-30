Cricket Makes History At Times Square: First-Ever Match Played In New York City Landmark

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- In a historic first, cricket was played at Times Square, transforming the iconic crossroads into a cricket pitch as part of India Day celebrations led by Cricmax Connect and the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT-NE.

The three-day celebration began on August 15, 2025, with a flag hoisting at the Consulate General of India in New York, where dignitaries and community leaders gathered, and U.S. national players Saiteja Mukkamalla and Jessy Singh were honoured. That afternoon, Indian film star Vijay Deverakonda joined Cricmax Connect and FIA representatives for the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in the Indian tricolour.

On August 16, 2025, the celebrations culminated at Times Square, where Vijay Deverakonda led a spirited flag hoisting, joined by FIA members and community representatives. Adding to the pride, U.S. national players Sai Mukkamalla, Yasir Mohammed, and Smit Patel also participated in the festivities, representing the growing presence of cricket in America.

The defining moment came when, for the first time, a cricket match was staged at Times Square. In the symbolic opening, Consul General Amb. Binaya Srikanta Pradhan took strike as the first batsman, with Mr. Satnam Singh Sandhu bowling the first ceremonial pitch. What began as a gesture quickly turned into a vibrant celebration, as U.S. national players, community leaders, kids and guests all picked up the bat and ball, bringing cricket's energy to the heart of Manhattan.

The crowd at Times Square, filled with Indian Americans, cricket fans, and curious New Yorkers, cheered as players showcased the sport, proving that cricket's spirit transcends borders. For many, witnessing a live cricket game in one of the world's most iconic locations was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Cricmax Connect was created to give cricket in the U.S. a true grassroots foundation, a pathway where young talent can dream big and find real opportunities,” said Vinay Bhimjiani, Founder & CEO of Cricmax Connect.“To see cricket being played for the very first time at Times Square is not just historic, it is symbolic of the sport's rise here. Our vision is to make cricket part of America's sporting fabric, and this moment proves that the game's future in the U.S. has never looked brighter.”

