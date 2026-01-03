403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Powerful detonations get reported in Venezuela’s capital
(MENAFN) A series of powerful detonations was reported in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, on Saturday, as frictions with the United States continue to escalate, according to reports.
Footage shared online appeared to capture dense plumes of smoke emerging from multiple points across the city, while the sound of air-raid sirens echoed in the background.
Reports indicated that at least seven blasts were heard, and aircraft were observed flying unusually low over parts of the capital.
Disruptions to electricity supply were also noted in several districts, including areas in the south of Caracas close to a key military installation.
No official clarification or statement has yet been released by authorities.
Earlier in the week, during a prerecorded interview broadcast on state television, President Nicolas Maduro said Venezuela remains willing to engage in discussions with the United States on joint efforts to combat drug trafficking.
He emphasized his openness to communication, stating he is prepared for talks, “whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it.”
At the same time, Maduro accused Washington of attempting to engineer political change in Venezuela, arguing that the objective is to secure control over the nation’s extensive oil reserves through sustained pressure over recent months.
Footage shared online appeared to capture dense plumes of smoke emerging from multiple points across the city, while the sound of air-raid sirens echoed in the background.
Reports indicated that at least seven blasts were heard, and aircraft were observed flying unusually low over parts of the capital.
Disruptions to electricity supply were also noted in several districts, including areas in the south of Caracas close to a key military installation.
No official clarification or statement has yet been released by authorities.
Earlier in the week, during a prerecorded interview broadcast on state television, President Nicolas Maduro said Venezuela remains willing to engage in discussions with the United States on joint efforts to combat drug trafficking.
He emphasized his openness to communication, stating he is prepared for talks, “whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it.”
At the same time, Maduro accused Washington of attempting to engineer political change in Venezuela, arguing that the objective is to secure control over the nation’s extensive oil reserves through sustained pressure over recent months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
CommentsNo comment