Trump Orders Strikes On Venezuela, Maduro Says US Seeks Control Of Oil And Minerals

US President Donald Trump reportedly ordered attacks on targets inside Venezuela, including military installations, CBS News reported. In response, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared a national state of emergency.

The Venezuelan government condemned the US strikes, warning that Washington would not succeed in seizing the country's resources. Caracas said the attacks were aimed at controlling Venezuela's oil and mineral wealth.

Early Saturday morning, at least seven explosions were reported in the capital, Caracas, and residents heard aircraft flying at low altitudes over the city. The situation prompted heightened security measures around government buildings and strategic locations.

The Trump administration has repeatedly warned of taking action against Venezuela over alleged drug trafficking and other regional security concerns. US forces have previously conducted strikes against drug vessels in international waters near Venezuela.

Venezuela has long accused the United States of attempting regime change to gain control over its vast oil reserves. Tensions between Caracas and Washington have escalated amid sanctions, blockade measures, and repeated warnings of military intervention.

The national emergency declaration allows Venezuelan authorities to mobilize security forces, reinforce military presence in Caracas, and implement measures aimed at protecting critical infrastructure. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and follow official instructions.

The attacks have heightened fears of escalation, with experts warning that further US strikes could deepen instability and strain Venezuela's already fragile economy. Regional allies are closely monitoring developments.

Analysts say the latest US actions and Venezuela's response could significantly worsen bilateral relations, raising the risk of a broader conflict if diplomatic channels fail.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether tensions escalate further or if international mediation can prevent a full-scale confrontation between Washington and Caracas.

