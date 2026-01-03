Canadians Hurt As Trains Collide In Peru

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Seven Canadians were among dozens of people injured after two trains collided head-on in Peru, authorities said, prompting emergency responses along a busy rail corridor and diplomatic outreach from Ottawa to assist those affected.

Peru's transport officials said the crash occurred when two trains travelling in opposite directions struck each other on the same line, causing multiple carriages to derail and trapping passengers inside. Emergency services, including firefighters and medical teams, were dispatched to the site to evacuate the injured and secure the area. Hospitals in the region treated passengers for fractures, head injuries and cuts, while several people required observation for trauma.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that seven Canadian citizens were injured in the collision and that consular officials were in contact with local authorities and families. The department said it was providing assistance to those affected, including coordination with hospitals and guidance on travel documents where needed. It did not disclose the identities of the injured, citing privacy considerations, nor did it specify the severity of their injuries.

Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications said an investigation had been opened to determine how two trains came to occupy the same track. Preliminary statements from rail operators pointed to possible signalling failures or human error, though officials stressed that conclusions would follow a technical review of data recorders, communications logs and track infrastructure. Rail services along the affected stretch were suspended while crews cleared debris and assessed damage to the line.

Local authorities said the collision involved passenger services used by commuters and tourists, a reminder of the mixed traffic that runs on parts of Peru's rail network. Witnesses described a loud impact followed by smoke and passengers scrambling to help one another from damaged carriages. Rescue workers used cutting equipment to free people trapped by twisted metal.

The incident has renewed scrutiny of rail safety standards in Peru, where mountainous terrain, ageing infrastructure and variable oversight pose challenges. Transport analysts have long warned that single-track sections with limited passing loops require rigorous signalling and scheduling discipline to prevent conflicts. In recent years, the government has pledged investment to modernise signalling systems and improve training, particularly on routes serving high passenger volumes.

Rail unions have called for a transparent inquiry, urging authorities to examine staffing levels, maintenance records and compliance with safety protocols. Passenger advocates have also pressed for clearer emergency procedures and better communication during disruptions, noting that confusion can exacerbate injuries when accidents occur.

Canada's response underscored the role of consular services when citizens are caught up in overseas accidents. Officials said they were liaising with Peruvian counterparts to monitor the investigation and ensure Canadians receive appropriate medical care. Families seeking information were directed to consular channels, and travel advisories were reviewed to reflect developments without discouraging legitimate travel.

Peruvian prosecutors said they would assess whether criminal negligence played any role once technical findings are available. The rail operator involved said it was cooperating fully with investigators and conducting its own internal review. Engineers were expected to examine track conditions, points and signals, as well as crew duty rosters and rest periods.

The collision disrupted regional travel, with authorities advising passengers to expect delays and consider alternative transport until services resume. Bus operators increased capacity to accommodate displaced travellers, while tourism operators worked to rebook itineraries for visitors.

