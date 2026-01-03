Kashmir's Rooftops Turn Power Producers, Hit 40 MW By Year-End

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In Kashmir valley, more than ten thousand households have installed rooftop solar systems in 2025 under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The officials said that the current installed capacity stands at 39-40 Megawatts (MWs).

“Till the month of February, there was a total installed capacity of 2-3 MWs but the local implementing agency, Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) had installed rooftop solar systems with capacity of nearly 40 MWs till the December end,” the official said.

It also said at least 40-50 feeders in Kashmir valley are enjoying the electricity supply round the clock.

“Almost all of the areas having AT&C losses of less than 20 percent are receiving the 24 hours power supply,” the official said, as per news agency KNO.