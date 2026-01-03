403
India pushes for regional cooperation in South Asia
(MENAFN) India is emphasizing a spirit of “neighborliness” in South Asia, with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar stating that India’s growth can bring benefits and opportunities for the entire region.
“If India grows, all our neighbors will grow with us. They will have many more opportunities,” Jaishankar said on Friday, adding that this message was shared during his recent visit to Bangladesh. “They are right now heading for an election. We wished them well. We hope as things settle down, this sense of neighborliness in this region will grow.”
Jaishankar visited Dhaka earlier this week to pay tribute to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who passed away on December 30.
His remarks come amid rising tensions in Bangladesh following the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in the 2024 uprising. His killing by masked attackers sparked nationwide protests, anti-India demonstrations, riots, and attacks on media offices. Violence also reportedly targeted the Hindu minority in the country.
India condemned the unrest, stressing that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of Bangladesh’s interim government.
Bangladesh is set to hold its next general election on February 12. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, which ruled for 15 years before being ousted during the 2024 uprising, is barred from participating. Hasina, now in exile in India, was sentenced to death in a crimes-against-humanity case linked to her government’s crackdown on protesters.
Dhaka has repeatedly requested Hasina’s extradition, accusing India of backing interests opposed to Bangladesh. New Delhi maintains it has never allowed its territory to be used against its eastern neighbor.
