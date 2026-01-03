Dr Mahboob Sadal Khan Nominated For Padma Shri 2026

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The nomination of Dr Mahboob Sadal Khan for the Padma Shri Award 2026 in the Healthcare and Medicine category has drawn national attention to the Mewat region of Rajasthan and its contribution to India's expanding role in global healthcare and medical tourism.

Dr Khan, a healthcare entrepreneur from Kaman, has been recognised for his work in facilitating medical treatment for patients from Africa and the Middle East, helping position India as an affordable and reliable international healthcare destination. His initiatives have contributed to foreign healthcare inflows and strengthened cross-border medical and educational collaboration.

Members of the medical fraternity and public representatives have welcomed the nomination, describing it as recognition of sustained humanitarian service and international healthcare cooperation originating from a rural region.

In 2021, Dr Khan received the African Icon Award from ICRED (Africa) for his efforts to improve healthcare access in several African countries. His work has been acknowledged by overseas governments, healthcare institutions, and diplomatic missions for enabling access to advanced treatment options.

Dr Khan began his career in the pharmaceutical sector with companies including Sun Pharmaceuticals and Intas Biopharmaceuticals, where he worked in cancer product marketing and clinical trials at AIIMS, New Delhi. During this period, he assisted patients in accessing tertiary care and participated in community health initiatives, including ophthalmology camps in Rajasthan.

He later expanded his operations internationally, establishing healthcare and medical supply services in Africa and founding AL-SADAL Services Pvt. Ltd., which operates in India, Oman, and Nigeria. The company works in medical tourism, education services, and healthcare partnerships and supports economically weaker patients.