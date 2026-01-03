Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Buddha Air Flight Skids Off Bhadrapur Runway, No Injuries

2026-01-03 05:01:33
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: A Nepalese Buddha Air aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport on Friday evening (Jan 2), officials said.

All 51 passengers and 4 crew members were unharmed.

Flight 901 departed Kathmandu at 8:23 p.m. and overran the runway at around 9:08 p.m., coming to rest in a grassy area adjacent to the airstrip, the airline said in a statement, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Jhapa Chief District Officer Shivaram Gelal confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The aircraft, piloted by Sailesh Limbu, was scheduled to remain overnight at Bhadrapur Airport and return to Kathmandu on the first flight the following morning.

Buddha Air said it has dispatched a technical team from Kathmandu to assess the aircraft.

