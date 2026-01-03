403
Explosions shake Venezuela’s capital amid rising tensions with US
(MENAFN) Early Saturday, multiple explosions shook Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, as tensions between Caracas and Washington escalated, according to media reports and footage from the scene.
At least seven blasts were reported around 2 a.m. local time, accompanied by the sound of low-flying aircraft. Observers on the ground noted jets, drones, and helicopters, including what appeared to be Apache attack helicopters and a Chinook troop carrier, suggesting potential US military involvement.
CBS cited unnamed US officials claiming that “President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities.” Venezuelan authorities accused the United States of orchestrating the attacks, stating they “reject, repudiate and denounce before the international community the grave military aggression perpetrated by the current Government of the United States of America.” They added that civilian and military locations in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira were targeted, with the alleged aim of seizing Venezuela’s strategic oil and mineral resources.
Local sources told Sky News Arabia that the residence of the Venezuelan defense minister and a port in Caracas were hit, while witnesses reported power outages in parts of the capital.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro described the situation as a “bombing of Caracas” and called for an emergency UN Security Council session, without attributing responsibility to a specific country.
