India's GDP Grows 7.8% From April To June, Highest In 5 Quarters

New Delhi- India's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 7.8 per cent in April-June, its fastest pace in five quarters, before US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs that now cloud the outlook, threatening key exports like textiles.

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was mainly driven by good showing by the farm sector, and also helped by services like trade, hotel, financial and real estate, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

The previous highest pace of growth in the country's GDP was recorded at 8.4 per cent during January-March 2024, as per the data.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy, as China's GDP growth in the April-June period was 5.2 per cent.

The agriculture sector recorded a 3.7 per cent growth, up from 1.5 per cent in the April-June period of 2024-25, as per the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).