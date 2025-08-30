LG Sinha Pledges Full Support After Reasi, Ramban Disasters Kill 11
Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives caused by recent landslides and cloudburst incidents in Reasi and Ramban districts, which left 11 people dead and one missing.
In a post on X, the LG said that he has been in touch with senior officials to assess the situation and assured that all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.
At least 11 people have died, and one remain missing following a landslide in Reasi and a cloudburst in Ramban, officials said.
In Reasi district's Bhadder village of Mahore tehsil, a landslide early in the morning buried a residential house, trapping seven family members. Rescue teams including police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the site, and all seven bodies have since been recovered, officials confirmed.
Meanwhile, in Ramban district's Rajgarh tehsil, a cloudburst triggered flash floods that resulted in four deaths and one person missing.
