MBBS Admission Scam: Crime Branch Raids Six Locations In Kashmir

File photo

Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has conducted searches at six locations in connection with an FIR registered against four accused of involvement in an MBBS admission-related scam in Bangladesh.

A statement said the case began after a complaint alleging money was taken on the pretext of securing MBBS admissions in Bangladesh.

The probe revealed that the collected funds were not deposited with any medical institution. The investigation has confirmed elements of cheating and conspiracy, it said, adding that a case has been registered under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

The individuals named in the case are including Peerzada Aabid, S/o Peerzada Mohammad Nayeem, R/o Bijbehara, A/P Azad Basti, Natipora, Srinagar, Syed Wasim, S/o Syed Bashir Ahmad, R/o Kareemabad, Pulwama, A/P Azad Basti, Natipora, Srinagar, Syed Suhail Aijaz, S/o Syed Aijaz Qadri, R/o Takia Magam, Kokernag, A/P Muslimabad, Opp. N.R. Colony, Bemina, Srinagar and Zaigam Khan, S/o Gulzar Khan, R/o Bemina

Preliminary findings indicate that Peerzada Aabid is the proprietor of Europe Consultancy Centre, while Syed Wasim, Syed Suhail Aijaz, and Zaigam Khan are associated with Overseas Consultancy.

The investigation is ongoing.