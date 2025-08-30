MBBS Admission Scam: Crime Branch Raids Six Locations In Kashmir
Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has conducted searches at six locations in connection with an FIR registered against four accused of involvement in an MBBS admission-related scam in Bangladesh.
A statement said the case began after a complaint alleging money was taken on the pretext of securing MBBS admissions in Bangladesh.
The probe revealed that the collected funds were not deposited with any medical institution. The investigation has confirmed elements of cheating and conspiracy, it said, adding that a case has been registered under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.
The individuals named in the case are including Peerzada Aabid, S/o Peerzada Mohammad Nayeem, R/o Bijbehara, A/P Azad Basti, Natipora, Srinagar, Syed Wasim, S/o Syed Bashir Ahmad, R/o Kareemabad, Pulwama, A/P Azad Basti, Natipora, Srinagar, Syed Suhail Aijaz, S/o Syed Aijaz Qadri, R/o Takia Magam, Kokernag, A/P Muslimabad, Opp. N.R. Colony, Bemina, Srinagar and Zaigam Khan, S/o Gulzar Khan, R/o Bemina
Preliminary findings indicate that Peerzada Aabid is the proprietor of Europe Consultancy Centre, while Syed Wasim, Syed Suhail Aijaz, and Zaigam Khan are associated with Overseas Consultancy.
The investigation is ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment