No Permanent Friends Or Enemies Only Permanent Interests: Defence Minister Singh Amid Prez Trump's Tariff Threats

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Amid US President Donald Trump's tariff threats, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underlined that in international relations there are "no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests."

He stated that India will continue to protect the interests of its farmers and citizens, and its position will remain "unchanged" regardless of external "pressure."

"This vision will keep us secure in the future and will give us a prominent position in the emerging powers of the world. This vision is being reflected in our every decision. In the swiftly changing world, the so-called developed countries are showing a form of protectionism, and the trade and tariff war is getting serious," Defence Minister Singh said while addressing the NDTV Defence Summit 2025.

The remarks came in response to Trump's announcement of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, blaming what he described as unfair trade practices and New Delhi's refusal to halt the import of Russian crude oil.

Referring to Edmund Burke, who had described the East India Company as "a state in the guise of a merchant," Defence Minister Singh noted, "Today, the way the state is working like the merchants, his quote is changed a bit and has become a merchant in the guise of the state."

"I would like to draw your attention to the Prime Minister's commitment that we will not compromise our principles and morals," he added.

Explaining India's stand, Defence Minister Singh said, "When a country moves forward, it has similar interests to some nations, which are considered friendly nations; while with others, it doesn't get along, they are considered adversaries. In international relations, there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests."

Defence Minister Singh made it clear that India will not compromise on the welfare of its people.

"India does not consider anyone its enemy. However, for us, the interests of our farmers, small businessmen and citizens are a priority, and we cannot compromise with the welfare of our people at any cost. No matter how much we are pressurised, India will continue to prioritise the rights of our farmers, businessmen, poultry farmers, shopkeepers and citizens," he said.

He further asserted that external pressure will only strengthen India's resolve.

"India will keep becoming stronger with the increasing pressure on it. Our policies and planning, and Atmanirbharta will remain unchanged under any pressure," Defence Minister Singh said.