Sonya Grey Launches“THE MIX” With Iheart Radio, Expanding Her Influence In Entertainment, Media, And Community Empowerment

Louisville, Kentucky - 29 August, 2025 - Distinguished entrepreneur and entertainment industry trailblazer Sonya Grey is proud to announce the launch of WKIH 100.2 FM“THE MIX” , Louisville's new iHeart Radio station, further solidifying her leadership in media and entertainment. As a strategic owner of the station, Grey continues to expand her groundbreaking contributions, creating new avenues for music, public service, and community impact.

Grey, an African American entrepreneur from Louisville, Kentucky, has built an impressive legacy as the founder and CEO of Cilverleaf II , the rapidly growing record label and entertainment company she launched in 2019. Under her visionary direction, Cilverleaf II has emerged as a formidable force, gaining national recognition and accolades for its innovation, talent development, and cultural impact.

A Dual Force: Entertainment and Media

With the addition of WKIH 100.2 FM“THE MIX” to her portfolio, Grey's influence now extends seamlessly across both the music and broadcasting industries. Beyond serving as a dynamic entertainment hub,“THE MIX” has a broader mission: it will be leveraged as a vital communications tool in partnership with Louisville's H.U.D programs and the White House Administration . Through these collaborations, the station will broadcast public service announcements (PSAs) to raise awareness on critical community issues, advocate for underserved populations, and provide a trusted platform for outreach.

This groundbreaking partnership underscores Grey's commitment to using her media ventures not only to entertain but also to empower.“THE MIX” will embody the intersection of culture, music, and social responsibility, setting a new standard for local radio.

Cilverleaf II: A Rising Industry Powerhouse

Grey's entertainment company, Cilverleaf II , has earned a reputation for excellence and innovation, quickly establishing itself as one of the most influential independent record labels in the South. Among its notable achievements:



“Slept on Business of the Year” – Southern Entertainment Awards (2021)

“Promoter of the Year” and “Honorable Award” – Hood Idol Tour Bobby Womack Award for Best New Artist , awarded for the accomplishments of standout performer Voyce Allen

These honors highlight Cilverleaf II's relentless drive to discover, support, and elevate emerging talent while shaping the future of entertainment.

Currently, the label manages King Jay Da Blountman , a rising star from St. Augustine, Florida. Under Grey's sharp management and strategic guidance, King Jay is achieving new milestones and positioning himself as a formidable artist in the competitive music industry.

Championing Mental Health Through Music

In addition to her entertainment and media ventures, Sonya Grey is also making a lasting difference through nonprofit leadership. In 2024, she founded Building and Lifting Men (B.A.L.M) , a 501(c) organization dedicated to addressing and improving men's mental health and wellness.

B.A.L.M harnesses the power of music as a therapeutic and transformative tool, offering men an outlet for healing, growth, and empowerment. Grey's initiative reflects her deep understanding of music's unique ability to bridge divides, provide comfort, and inspire change. By prioritizing mental health, B.A.L.M brings visibility to an often-overlooked issue and provides men with resources and community support.

A Visionary Leader and Advocate

Through her work with Cilverleaf II , “THE MIX” , and B.A.L.M , Sonya Grey represents the pinnacle of modern entrepreneurship - blending creativity, strategy, and compassion to leave an indelible mark on multiple industries. Her recognition as both a cultural leader and a community advocate demonstrates her rare ability to influence both the entertainment sector and broader society.

Grey's journey from Louisville entrepreneur to industry leader is a testament to perseverance and innovation. By creating opportunities in music, broadcasting, and nonprofit service, she has positioned herself as a voice of authority and inspiration for the next generation of artists, business leaders, and changemakers.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of WKIH 100.2 FM“THE MIX” , Grey sets the stage for an exciting new chapter. The station will not only amplify music and entertainment but will also function as a powerful vehicle for community dialogue, education, and engagement.

As Cilverleaf II continues to nurture emerging artists and B.A.L.M expands its outreach, Grey's influence is poised to grow nationally. Her initiatives promise to spark conversations about the role of music and media in shaping culture, addressing mental health, and uniting communities.

About Sonya Grey

Sonya Grey is an African American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and CEO of Cilverleaf II , a record label and entertainment company founded in 2019. She is also a strategic owner of Louisville's new iHeart Radio station, WKIH 100.2 FM“THE MIX” , and an ambassador for Louisville's H.U.D programs , in partnership with the White House Administration. In 2024, she founded Building and Lifting Men (B.A.L.M) , a nonprofit dedicated to men's mental health and wellness. Grey has been honored with numerous industry awards and continues to be a driving force in entertainment, media, and social impact.

For media inquires please contact

Cilverleaf II / WKIH 100.2 FM“THE MIX”

Louisville, KY – USA

Email: ...

Social Media:

Facebook: @100.2WKIHFMTHEMIX

Instagram: @100.2WKIHFM

TikTok: @100.2WKIHFM

X (Twitter): @100_2WKIHTHEMIX