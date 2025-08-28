Meeting Him Feels Like Dream Come True: Indian Diaspora In Japan Overwhelmed By PM Modi's Visit
The cultural reception and face-to-face interactions left many deeply moved, with several individuals expressing their pride, admiration, and overwhelming emotions.
Members of the Indian community in Japan gathered in large numbers to greet the Prime Minister, showcasing traditional performances and patriotic enthusiasm. For many, the moment was more than ceremonial; it was deeply personal.
One member of the Indian diaspora expressed,“He is the best PM. Ten years ago, when Modiji wasn't there, Pakistan used to seem dangerous. Now, even America feels like a joke in comparison.”
Another member added,“I can't even express it. It was truly a proud moment.”
Sharing his joy, another attendee said,“Meeting PM Modi ji here feels like a dream come true for every Indian.”
Many were visibly emotional, including one member who said,“I can't express how emotional this moment is for all of us. We have seen him on TV, watched his interviews, but seeing him face-to-face is a completely different aura, a different persona.”
Japanese performers, who showcased traditional music and dance during PM Modi's welcome ceremony, also shared their heartfelt impressions after interacting with the Indian leader.
One performer remarked,“It was such an impressive experience. I never expected that Modi ji would take a picture with us, so I was deeply moved.”
The warm reception highlighted not just the diplomatic significance of the visit, but the deep-rooted cultural and emotional ties shared between the people of India and Japan.
The Prime Minister arrived in Japan on Friday for a two-day visit from August 29 to 30, during which he will participate in summit-level talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, aimed at strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
