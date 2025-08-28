Taurus Gold Corp. Announces Changes To Board And Continuance Into BC

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nisim Daniel to its Board of Directors, effective immediately, following the resignation of Lori Walton. Management of the Company and the Board of Directors thank Ms. Walton for her services to the Company and wish her success in her future endeavors.

Mr. Daniel is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience in corporate finance, accounting, and strategic leadership. He is the Managing Partner of Total Finance Ltd., a boutique advisory firm providing corporate finance and CFO services to growth-oriented enterprises. Previously, Mr. Daniel held senior roles at PwC Israel, where he managed audits for multinational and publicly traded companies across diverse industries. His background includes deep expertise in financial reporting, governance, and risk management, with a strong track record of supporting companies through complex financings, cross-border transactions, and operational scale-ups.

The Company also announces that it has completed a continuance (the " Continuance ") of Taurus from the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " BCBCA "). The Continuance was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on March 31, 2025 and aligns the Company's corporate jurisdiction with the location of its head office and the majority of its management, who are based in British Columbia. This alignment will enhance the Company's ability to efficiently conduct its business and governance activities within the province where key strategic decisions are made. Additionally, British Columbia's regulatory framework under the BCBCA provides modernized corporate governance tools that better suit the Company's operational needs and long-term objectives.

About Taurus Gold Corp.

Taurus Gold is a growth-oriented mineral exploration company with a 51% interest in the Charlotte gold-silver property in the Yukon. The Charlotte Property covers approximately 23 square kilometres and is road accessible within the established Dawson Range mining district. The Company's focus remains on advancing this flagship property through systematic exploration and development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert Sim, CEO / Director