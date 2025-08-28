Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eritrea: Successful Cataract Surgery In Keren Hospital

Eritrea: Successful Cataract Surgery In Keren Hospital


2025-08-28 01:15:10
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, August 28, 2025/APO Group/ --

In collaboration with the Sudanese Albeser Ophthalmologists team, successful cataract surgery was performed on more than 400 patients at Keren Hospital between 21 and 26 August.

Mr. Alem Zekarias, Director of National Blindness Control at the Ministry of Health, said that diagnostic treatment was provided to 2,500 patients, 427 underwent cataract surgery, and the others received medicines and eyeglasses.

Mr. Alem explained that although cataract surgeries are performed with internal capacity, the cooperation with the Sudanese Albeser Ophthalmologists team aims to ease the burden on hospitals, as well as promote knowledge sharing and technology transfer. He also urged those with eye problems to seek early treatment and to regularly follow up on their condition.

The beneficiary patients commended the surgical opportunity that restored their vision.

Similar eye surgeries, in collaboration with the Sudanese Albeser Ophthalmologists team, were conducted last week at Adi-Keih Hospital.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

MENAFN28082025002747001784ID1109989667

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search