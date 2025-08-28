403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uzbekistan Secures USD233M ADB Loan for Key Road Project
(MENAFN) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has greenlit a $233.1 million loan to Uzbekistan aimed at upgrading a vital section of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Road Corridor 2, the bank announced Thursday.
According to a statement from the Manila-based institution, the investment will support efforts to enhance regional connectivity, cut down travel times, and improve both road safety and climate resilience across western Uzbekistan.
"By integrating climate-resilient infrastructure and intelligent transport systems, the project will ensure long-term sustainability and deliver safer and more efficient mobility for communities and businesses," said ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya.
The bank emphasized that the initiative is a strategic part of broader regional development goals under the CAREC program, which links Central Asian economies to global markets.
Uzbekistan, which became a member of the ADB in 1995, has received approximately $14.3 billion in public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance from the institution to date, the bank noted.
According to a statement from the Manila-based institution, the investment will support efforts to enhance regional connectivity, cut down travel times, and improve both road safety and climate resilience across western Uzbekistan.
"By integrating climate-resilient infrastructure and intelligent transport systems, the project will ensure long-term sustainability and deliver safer and more efficient mobility for communities and businesses," said ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya.
The bank emphasized that the initiative is a strategic part of broader regional development goals under the CAREC program, which links Central Asian economies to global markets.
Uzbekistan, which became a member of the ADB in 1995, has received approximately $14.3 billion in public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance from the institution to date, the bank noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment