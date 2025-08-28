Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Secures USD233M ADB Loan for Key Road Project

2025-08-28 05:48:50
(MENAFN) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has greenlit a $233.1 million loan to Uzbekistan aimed at upgrading a vital section of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Road Corridor 2, the bank announced Thursday.

According to a statement from the Manila-based institution, the investment will support efforts to enhance regional connectivity, cut down travel times, and improve both road safety and climate resilience across western Uzbekistan.

"By integrating climate-resilient infrastructure and intelligent transport systems, the project will ensure long-term sustainability and deliver safer and more efficient mobility for communities and businesses," said ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya.

The bank emphasized that the initiative is a strategic part of broader regional development goals under the CAREC program, which links Central Asian economies to global markets.

Uzbekistan, which became a member of the ADB in 1995, has received approximately $14.3 billion in public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance from the institution to date, the bank noted.

