Arla Protein Puddings Spark Viral Hunt After Flying Off Shelves in KSA
(MENAFN- Current Global) • The product launch saw the entire quantity of Arla’s Protein Pudding snatched in just a matter of days after amassing 3.8 million TikTok views as fitness enthusiasts raced to “Find their Proteini”.
• In response, Arla Protein launched a re-stocking campaign with limited drops through Hungerstation in Riyadh, selling 3x times its daily protein pudding cups.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 25th August 2025: Arla Foods’ launch of its Protein Pudding sent Saudi Arabia into a frenzy, breaking the internet and emptying shelves across the country. The new high-protein, lactose-free snack landed at a time when demand for functional, better-for-you products in the region is at an all-time high with Saudi Arabia commanding 59% of the total Middle East protein market and the UAE’s protein supplements sector expected to nearly double from USD 38.9M in 2023 to USD 69.3M by 2030 .
Against this backdrop of this booming demand, the launch sparked a viral wave among fitness enthusiasts and snack lovers alike, all scrambling to get their hands on the creamy, guilt-free treat. TikTok alone generated more than 3.8 million views as users shared energetic reviews, taste tests and playful videos racing to “Find their Proteini.” Over 10,000 organic online searches were recorded before the product sold out within days of hitting shelves.
The online momentum quickly translated into real-world scarcity, prompting Arla to jump on the trend and elevate the buzz. While demand continued to outpace supply, Arla Protein rolled out a limited two-hour drop exclusively on HungerStation over four consecutive days, reaching 1.8 million people and generating over 3.8 million impressions. For just two hours each evening, consumers raced to order their favourite flavour before it sold out once again, turning the pudding into one of the most sought-after snacks in the region. The limited drops ultimately sold three-times Arla’s average daily pudding cups on HungerStation while preparations were made for the brand’s largest restock across shelves in KSA.
“The puddings are a game-changer,” said Karim Farid, Head of Protein, MENA. “We’re the only high-protein, lactose-free puddings bursting with exciting flavours. We’re bringing guilt-free indulgence that delivers on taste and nutrition with no compromises. The response has been incredible. The love is real, so a big thank you to everyone, and we can’t wait to bring more surprises and healthy innovations to the Kingdom.”
Available in chocolate, salted caramel, and hazelnut latte flavours, each 200g pudding packs 20g of protein. They contain no added sugar, only 158kcal per cup, and have a smooth, creamy texture, making it the perfect treat for sweet cravings, any time of day, without the guilt.
“We were genuinely surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response,” added Yahia Alsharif, Head of Marketing, KSA. “The online conversation played a huge role in driving trial, and the scarcity only fuelled demand. It’s a testament to how Saudi consumers are evolving. They’re becoming more demanding and are actively seeking high-quality products that deliver real functional benefits.”
Alongside the puddings, Arla Protein has launched three lactose-free yoghurts in peach passionfruit, strawberry, and blueberry flavours, each with 15g of protein. The range also includes a chocolate milkshake with 20g of protein in a convenient 250ml bottle, ideal after a workout or on the go.
The products are available at all major retailers in the UAE and KSA such as Panda, Othaim, Danube, Lulu and Tamimi and online via Ninja, Hungerstation, Nana, ToYou, Keeta, Noon and Careem.
Arla Protein has also partnered with Padel-In, Saudi Arabia’s largest padel club, and Riyadh Urban Runners (RUR), to further support active lifestyles in the Kingdom. By connecting with two of the country’s most vibrant sports communities, Arla Protein is bringing its mission to Feed Your Drive to life, fuelling performance before, during, and after their workouts.
With this rapid sell-out success, Arla Protein continues to offer products for guilt-free indulgence, making it easier for anyone to hit their daily protein goals without sacrificing taste.
-End-
