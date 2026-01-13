403
US permits Mexico to supply oil to Cuba despite Trump’s warning
(MENAFN) The United States is allowing Mexico to continue sending oil to Cuba, even after President Donald Trump publicly warned that energy supplies to the island would be cut off entirely, according to reports released Monday.
The development comes shortly after Trump issued a blunt message declaring that Cuba would no longer receive oil or financial support and urging Havana to pursue a new agreement before facing further consequences.
"There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba — zero!" Trump wrote, adding that Cuba should act before "it is too late."
Despite this stance, Washington has permitted Mexico to provide oil shipments to the Caribbean nation, as stated by reports citing senior US officials. The decision was linked to Cuba’s worsening economic situation and its heavy dependence on imported fuel.
According to one US official cited in reports, Cuba had been reselling oil supplied from Venezuela prior to the US military operation and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, making continued oil imports critical to sustaining the country’s economy.
The official added that Washington is not aiming to trigger the collapse of Cuba’s government, but instead seeks to engage Havana in discussions about transforming its communist political system.
Trump has recently listed Cuba among potential future pressure targets, days after the operation in Venezuela, describing the island as a country that "is ready to fall."
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Monday that his government is not currently holding broader talks with the US administration, aside from limited technical discussions related to migration, as tensions between the two countries intensify.
Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reiterated on Sunday that Cuba maintains full sovereignty over its energy decisions, insisting the country has the right to trade oil with any nation willing to do so.
