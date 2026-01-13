403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US imposes tariff on countries doing business with Iran
(MENAFN) The United States has announced a broad new economic measure aimed at isolating Iran, with President Donald Trump declaring that countries maintaining commercial ties with Tehran will face significant trade consequences, according to statements made Monday.
Under the decision, Washington plans to apply a 25% tariff to any nation that continues business dealings with Iran, extending the penalty to all trade conducted with the United States.
"Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America," Trump said in a message posted online. "This Order is final and conclusive."
No further clarification was immediately provided regarding how the new duties would be implemented or which sectors might be affected.
The announcement follows a period of heightened rhetoric from Trump, who has repeatedly warned that Iran could face military action if authorities there resort to deadly force to quell nationwide protests. At the same time, officials have indicated that diplomatic engagement remains under consideration.
Earlier on Monday, the White House said the president “has an interest” in pursuing diplomatic channels with Tehran, even as he continues to emphasize that all options remain available.
A spokesperson said Trump remains prepared to act militarily if demonstrators are targeted by security forces, but stressed that diplomacy remains his preferred path.
"One thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table. And airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief, diplomacy is always the first option for the president," she said.
The spokesperson also suggested that public statements from Iranian authorities differ from private communications reaching Washington, prompting continued consideration of diplomatic outreach.
"What you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite differently from the messages the administration is receiving privately. I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages. However, with that said, the president has shown he's unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran," she added.
The tariff announcement came as pro-government demonstrations were reported in several parts of Iran earlier in the day, held in response to ongoing anti-government protests that have entered their sixteenth day amid worsening economic conditions.
Under the decision, Washington plans to apply a 25% tariff to any nation that continues business dealings with Iran, extending the penalty to all trade conducted with the United States.
"Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America," Trump said in a message posted online. "This Order is final and conclusive."
No further clarification was immediately provided regarding how the new duties would be implemented or which sectors might be affected.
The announcement follows a period of heightened rhetoric from Trump, who has repeatedly warned that Iran could face military action if authorities there resort to deadly force to quell nationwide protests. At the same time, officials have indicated that diplomatic engagement remains under consideration.
Earlier on Monday, the White House said the president “has an interest” in pursuing diplomatic channels with Tehran, even as he continues to emphasize that all options remain available.
A spokesperson said Trump remains prepared to act militarily if demonstrators are targeted by security forces, but stressed that diplomacy remains his preferred path.
"One thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table. And airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief, diplomacy is always the first option for the president," she said.
The spokesperson also suggested that public statements from Iranian authorities differ from private communications reaching Washington, prompting continued consideration of diplomatic outreach.
"What you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite differently from the messages the administration is receiving privately. I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages. However, with that said, the president has shown he's unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran," she added.
The tariff announcement came as pro-government demonstrations were reported in several parts of Iran earlier in the day, held in response to ongoing anti-government protests that have entered their sixteenth day amid worsening economic conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment