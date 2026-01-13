403
WhatsApp Experiments Parental Supervision Tools
(MENAFN) WhatsApp seems to be working on innovative options designed to provide parents with stronger monitoring and authority over their children’s profiles, WABetaInfo revealed on Sunday.
The publication, widely acknowledged as a prominent source for WhatsApp-related developments, noted that the messaging service is investigating features that would enable parents to oversee connected secondary accounts.
Within this suggested framework, younger individuals could establish accounts with restricted capabilities, giving parents the ability to decide who may send messages or place calls to their child, according to the report. By default, these secondary accounts would limit communication strictly to saved contacts.
“This default configuration helps reduce the risk of unsolicited contact and potentially harmful communication, as it prevents unknown users from reaching the child directly,” WABetaInfo stated.
In addition, parents would gain the option to examine and modify essential privacy preferences and receive notifications about account or chat activity, though they would not be able to access message contents or listen to calls.
“This will establish the relationship between the two profiles while preserving the privacy of messages and calls,” the outlet added.
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is presently experimenting with these parental control mechanisms, which are anticipated to be introduced in a forthcoming update.
