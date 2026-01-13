Qatar Focuses On Behavioural Change To Protect Environment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie has emphasised that effective government communication plays a central role in supporting Qatar's environmental policies, protecting natural reserves, and promoting sustainability as a core national and societal value.

Speaking during a discussion session at the third Government Communications Forum, which opened in Doha yesterday, the Minister noted that the success of addressing environmental challenges does not rely solely on regulations and policies, but also on raising community awareness and, more importantly, driving positive changes in behaviour.

He explained that the Ministry views government communication as a strategic tool not only for awareness, but for creating real impact that adds value at the individual, community, and institutional levels.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to the Government Communications Office, led by its Director H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, for organising the forum.

He described it as a successful platform that has evolved significantly since its first edition, fostering innovation and initiative in government communication and media.

Al Subaie noted that the forum's positive impact is now clearly visible across various media platforms, reflecting stronger integration and effectiveness in government communication efforts.

The Minister emphasised that the Ministry's goal is to transition from environmental awareness to responsible practice, where sustainability is integrated into daily behaviours and lifestyles. Measuring success, he added, depends on monitoring tangible changes in individual and community behaviour related to environmental issues. He outlined several key pillars guiding the Ministry's communication approach.

The first is simplifying environmental messages by using clear and accessible language that resonates with all segments of society, while linking environmental protection to positive societal outcomes such as public health, quality of life, and responsible practices.

Dr. Al Subaie said the second pillar focuses on behaviour change, ensuring that communication efforts are not limited to awareness campaigns but are designed to influence habits and promote sustainable lifestyles.

He said that the third pillar is the diversification of communication channels to effectively reach all segments of society. These include social media platforms, on-the-ground awareness campaigns, and direct engagement with universities and schools to embed environmental values and achieve lasting impact.

The Minister underscored that environmental sustainability is a key message the Ministry seeks to instil across society, describing it as a shared responsibility of every individual, institution, and entity. He stressed the collective duty to preserve Qatar's natural resources and ensure their sustainability for future generations. Al Subaie further noted that sustainability must stem from individual awareness and responsible practices, as well as from institutional initiatives that integrate environmental considerations into their activities.

The Minister highlighted that the growing presence of sustainability and environmental dimensions in the media discourse of government and public institutions reflects the success of these efforts and demonstrates effective coordination toward common national goals aligned with the country's strategies and the vision of its wise leadership.