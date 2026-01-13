403
Zelenskyy Orders Finalization of U.S. Security Agreement
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has directed his negotiation team to complete a landmark security agreement with Washington, declaring Monday that the accord must carry "historic significance" as it nears submission to top-level decision-makers.
"I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States' security guarantees for Ukraine. This must be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level," Zelenskyy said on US social media company X.
The announcement follows a comprehensive briefing from his diplomatic team detailing ongoing communications with American officials. Zelenskyy revealed that the coming fortnight will feature intensive diplomacy, including high-stakes meetings, document finalization, and potential signing ceremonies.
The president tasked Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and senior government figures with conducting expert assessments of economic provisions embedded in forthcoming agreements, including trilateral arrangements spanning Ukraine, Europe, and the US.
Parallel Russian Negotiations Continue
While advancing the American security framework, Zelenskyy confirmed that Washington maintains separate channels with Moscow aimed at establishing a political resolution to the conflict.
"We have defined our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia – whether they are willing to end the war on real terms," he stated.
Zelenskyy issued a stark warning that if the Kremlin opts to prolong hostilities, the international community must respond with aggressive economic countermeasures targeting Russia's export income.
He specifically called for crackdowns on shadow fleet tankers and illicit financial networks designed to evade existing sanctions, arguing these mechanisms continue funding Moscow's war machine.
The Ukrainian leader's push for formalized American security commitments comes as diplomatic efforts intensify across multiple fronts, with Kyiv seeking ironclad guarantees against future Russian aggression while simultaneously exploring pathways to negotiated peace.
