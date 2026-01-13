403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran’s nationwide internet blackout exceeds hundred hours
(MENAFN) Iran has experienced an extended nationwide internet shutdown lasting more than four days, with online access still almost entirely unavailable, according to internet monitoring data released Monday.
Connectivity across the country remains extremely limited, hovering at roughly one percent of typical levels, as indicated by monitoring figures shared on a major social media platform.
The communications blackout comes as Iran continues to face widespread demonstrations that began late last month. The unrest initially erupted on Dec. 28 in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, driven by the steep fall of the national currency and deteriorating economic conditions, before rapidly spreading to other urban centers.
As stated by reports from rights monitoring organizations, the protests and subsequent security response have resulted in significant casualties and mass arrests. Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of security personnel are reported to have been killed, while more than ten thousand people have been detained. Iranian authorities have not released official figures regarding deaths or arrests.
Connectivity across the country remains extremely limited, hovering at roughly one percent of typical levels, as indicated by monitoring figures shared on a major social media platform.
The communications blackout comes as Iran continues to face widespread demonstrations that began late last month. The unrest initially erupted on Dec. 28 in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, driven by the steep fall of the national currency and deteriorating economic conditions, before rapidly spreading to other urban centers.
As stated by reports from rights monitoring organizations, the protests and subsequent security response have resulted in significant casualties and mass arrests. Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of security personnel are reported to have been killed, while more than ten thousand people have been detained. Iranian authorities have not released official figures regarding deaths or arrests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment