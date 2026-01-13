403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Army Warns of “Dangerous Escalation” Amid Tensions
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Syrian Army described the deployment of armed factions by the YPG/SDF in eastern Aleppo province as a “dangerous escalation,” cautioning that any actions by these groups would be met with “a violent response.”
“We are conducting a direct and immediate assessment of the situation on the ground,” the Army’s Operations Command declared in its statement.
The command indicated that intelligence reports revealed the reinforcements included fighters from the PKK as well as remnants of the former regime.
“We will not stand idly by in the face of this dangerous escalation,” the command warned.
A military source informed a news agency that additional Syrian Army units had been dispatched to positions in Deir Hafer and Maskanah in the eastern Aleppo countryside.
Since Tuesday, the SDF has carried out shelling against residential districts, civilian infrastructure, and Syrian Army sites in Aleppo, resulting in 24 deaths, nearly 130 injuries, and the displacement of around 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods, according to official statistics.
In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming Syria’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
In April 2025, Syrian authorities signed another accord with the SDF regarding the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, stipulating that both districts would be recognized as administrative parts of Aleppo while respecting their local characteristics.
“We are conducting a direct and immediate assessment of the situation on the ground,” the Army’s Operations Command declared in its statement.
The command indicated that intelligence reports revealed the reinforcements included fighters from the PKK as well as remnants of the former regime.
“We will not stand idly by in the face of this dangerous escalation,” the command warned.
A military source informed a news agency that additional Syrian Army units had been dispatched to positions in Deir Hafer and Maskanah in the eastern Aleppo countryside.
Since Tuesday, the SDF has carried out shelling against residential districts, civilian infrastructure, and Syrian Army sites in Aleppo, resulting in 24 deaths, nearly 130 injuries, and the displacement of around 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods, according to official statistics.
In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming Syria’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
In April 2025, Syrian authorities signed another accord with the SDF regarding the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, stipulating that both districts would be recognized as administrative parts of Aleppo while respecting their local characteristics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment