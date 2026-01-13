GCO Launches Qatar Media Library At Third Government Communications Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The third Government Communications Forum opened yesterday with the participation of Their Excellencies ministers, decision-makers, and communications and media leaders from government and semi-government entities in the country.

The two-day forum underscores the pivotal role of the government communications system in supporting the national narrative, enhancing institutional coordination, and keeping pace with rapid transformations in the media and digital landscape. This aligns with the Third National Development Strategy, which aims to build a knowledge-based economy and strengthen the State's leadership in communications and innovation.

The opening day featured Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, and other officials.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani said the forum represents a strategic milestone in developing Qatar's government communications system. It serves as a national platform bringing together communications leaders from government and semi-government entities, contributing to institutional integration, unifying the national narrative, and advancing communications practices in line with rapid developments and societal aspirations, in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Director of the Government Communications Office H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani with honourees during the event.

He emphasised that the“Newsroom” platform has become a practical model for integration among government and semi-government entities. It has unified media messaging and strengthened coordination in managing national communications, covering achievements, and handling challenges and crises. The participation of over 60 entities in the platform reflects the level of engagement and its direct impact on the government communications system. The Director highlighted the importance of annual awards as a tool to honour distinguished partners and motivate entities to adopt best practices, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in government communications. He noted the creation of a new award sponsored by Snap, presented for the first time for the best media campaign in Qatar.

He also announced the launch of the Qatar Media Library, a national digital platform serving as the official portal for government visual content. The library supports government entities in accessing approved, high-quality photos, videos, and media materials, helping unify visual identity and enhance the effectiveness of communication campaigns and messages across platforms.

The first day also witnessed the announcement of the forum's award winners, which aim to honour outstanding entities and individuals and highlight practical models and inspiring achievements contributing to the development of Qatar's government communications system throughout the year. The awards included several categories: the Ministry of Interior won the Innovation in Media Campaigns award among government entities, while Qatar Rail won the same award among semi-government entities.

The Ministry of Labour won the Government Visual Identity Compliance award, and the Ministry of Municipality received the Most Engaged Entity award on the Newsroom platform among government entities. The Communications Regulatory Authority won the same award among semi-government entities.

In the Most Engaged Employee category on the Newsroom platform, Noor Al Manaei from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs won among government employees, while Mohammed Awartani from the Public Works Authority won among semi-government employees. The first-of-its-kind Snap Award for the best media campaign went to Hamad International Airport.



The ministers and senior officials toured the accompanying exhibition, exploring key initiatives and projects in the field of communications.

They also received briefings on efforts to develop the government communications system, enhance institutional integration, and leverage digital and innovative tools to support national messages.

The forum programme includes panel sessions, workshops, and interactive activities aimed at developing communication professionals' skills, strengthening institutional coordination, fostering a culture of innovation, and reviewing leading national and international experiences, thereby preparing government and semi-government entities to address various challenges.

The forum continues to advance Qatar's communications sector, strengthen collaborative institutional work, and establish an advanced government communications model capable of delivering national messages efficiently and professionally, while enhancing the State's regional and international standing.