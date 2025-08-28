403
Motorola Launches Moto Buds LOOP And Moto Buds BASS In India With Smart Features, And Stylish Designs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 28th August 2025: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest true wireless audio offerings – the moto buds LOOP powered by Bose Audio and moto buds BASS – in India. The moto buds LOOP bring a stylish open-ear design with Sound by Bose and Spatial Sound, delivering sounds of perfection and clarity for unparallel music experience and comes with premium comfort and stylish design, while the moto buds BASS offer best in class SUPER BASS with Hi-Res LDAC Audio and segment-best 50dB Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive listening experience. With a perfect blend of cutting-edge audio, long-lasting performance, and modern aesthetics, the new moto buds family is designed to complement the dynamic lifestyles of Indian consumers and further strengthen Motorola's growing AI-driven ecosystem.
For audio lovers, the moto buds LOOP are tuned with EVO certification and Sound by Bose and powered by 12mm ironless drivers, delivering rich, detailed, and balanced sound that elevates every note, beat, and lyric. Enhanced with spatial sound technology, they provide an immersive 3D-like listening experience that brings music, movies, and calls to life with stunning clarity and depth. Communication stays crystal clear thanks to an advanced dual-mic system featuring voice pickup sensors and CrystalTalk AI, which intelligently filter out background noise so your voice always comes through loud and precise-even in busy or noisy environments.
The moto buds LOOP redefine everyday listening experience with Bose Sound, tuned with Spatial audio, and an advanced open-ear design that delivers a lightweight, secure, and comfortable fit, ensuring all-day wear without compromise. Crafted with a premium, sleek build that doubles as a stylish accessory, they debut in a bold Trekking Green finish designed to stand out. Seamlessly integrating with moto ai and Smart Connect, the buds put you in control of your day with a simple press or voice command like“Catch me up,” while the moto buds app enables effortless multi-device connectivity across your ecosystem.
Designed to keep up with your lifestyle, the buds feature a reinforced memory alloy frame and an IP54 water-repellent design, making them resistant to sweat, splashes, and everyday adventures. Backed by a long-lasting battery, they deliver up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge and a total of 39 hours with the charging case, ensuring uninterrupted performance wherever you go. And with fast charging that provides 3 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes, the moto buds LOOP are always ready to power your day, whether you're working, traveling, or unwinding with your favorite music.
The moto buds BASS are built for those who crave the sound of youth – powerful, Bass-rich, and immersive. Equipped with SUPER BASS tuning, and Hi-Res LDAC Audio, 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers, they deliver studio-quality sound with deeper lows and crystal-clear balance across mids and highs. With up to 50dB True Active Noise Cancellation and an ultrawide 4kHz cancellation range, users can switch between Noise Cancelling, Transparency, Adaptive, or Off modes, while Adaptive ANC intelligently adjusts to surroundings for the perfect level of isolation. Immersive Spatial Audio further enhances music and movies, while the moto buds app offers full personalization of ANC, EQ, and touch controls.
For seamless connectivity, Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth® 5.3 enable instant setup, stable connections, and low-latency streaming for music, calls, and gaming. Calls stay crystal clear thanks to the triple-microphone system on each bud (six total) powered by CrystalTalk AI, ENC, and advanced anti-wind noise algorithms, ensuring voices cut through even in noisy outdoor environments.
Powering it all is a long-lasting battery with up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge (ANC off) and an additional 41 hours from the case, delivering a total of 48 hours. Quick Charge provides 2 hours of listening in just 10 minutes, and the case recharges fully in 90 minutes. Designed for comfort and durability, the buds are lightweight at just 51g, feature an IP54 water-repellent design to resist sweat and splashes, and come in bold, Pantone-inspired finishes – Dark Shadow, Blue Jewel, and Posy Green.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – Motorola India, said:“With the launch of the moto buds LOOP and moto buds BASS, we are proud to expand Motorola's audio portfolio, offering consumers greater choice, smarter experiences, and seamless integration within our growing ecosystem. These new earbuds reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, design excellence, and high-performance audio - thoughtfully crafted to suit evolving lifestyles and listening preferences. By blending advanced technology with style and everyday usability, we aim to set new benchmarks in the personal audio space and deliver experiences that truly resonate with users across India”
Adding to the excitement, Motorola positions the moto buds LOOP and moto buds BASS as more than just audio accessories-they are lifestyle companions designed for today's on-the-go digital generation. With a focus on seamless connectivity, superior craftsmanship, and intuitive technology, these earbuds perfectly balance performance and style. Whether it's fitness enthusiasts seeking comfort and sweat resistance, professionals needing reliable calling features, or music lovers craving immersive sound, Motorola's new audio portfolio offers innovative solutions for every lifestyle.
Availability & Price
Availability:
The moto bud LOOP will go on sale on 1st September 12PM and moto buds BASS will go on sale from 8th September 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola and leading retail stores across India.
Pricing & Launch Offers:
For moto buds LOOP:
Launch Price: INR 7,999
For moto buds BASS:
Launch Price: INR 1,999
Affordability Offers:
For moto buds LOOP:
Bank Offer: INR 1,000 OFF
Net Effective Pricing,
For moto buds LOOP – INR 6,999* (Including bank offer)
For moto buds BASS – INR 1,999
