Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SBP, UN Women Sign Mou To Boost Women's Financial Inclusion In Pakistan

SBP, UN Women Sign Mou To Boost Women's Financial Inclusion In Pakistan


2025-08-28 05:06:45
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and UN Women Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at empowering women through enhanced financial inclusion, financial literacy, and improved access to finance.

According to sources, the partnership focuses on identifying barriers to women's participation and promoting digital financial services in underserved areas.

The signing ceremony took place in Karachi, attended by SBP Banking Services Corporation Managing Director Meraj Mehmood and UN Women Pakistan Representative Jamshed Kazi.

Also Read: Day-Long Curfew Imposed in South Waziristan for Security Reasons

On the occasion, it was stated that this collaboration reaffirms the commitment of both institutions to create an enabling environment that fosters women's economic inclusion by improving access to financial resources and knowledge.

Under the agreement, both organizations will jointly organize seminars, awareness campaigns, and research activities. While the MoU is not legally binding, it provides a framework for leveraging institutional resources to achieve lasting impact.

MENAFN28082025000189011041ID1109987432

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search