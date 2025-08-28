SBP, UN Women Sign Mou To Boost Women's Financial Inclusion In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and UN Women Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at empowering women through enhanced financial inclusion, financial literacy, and improved access to finance.

According to sources, the partnership focuses on identifying barriers to women's participation and promoting digital financial services in underserved areas.

The signing ceremony took place in Karachi, attended by SBP Banking Services Corporation Managing Director Meraj Mehmood and UN Women Pakistan Representative Jamshed Kazi.

On the occasion, it was stated that this collaboration reaffirms the commitment of both institutions to create an enabling environment that fosters women's economic inclusion by improving access to financial resources and knowledge.

Under the agreement, both organizations will jointly organize seminars, awareness campaigns, and research activities. While the MoU is not legally binding, it provides a framework for leveraging institutional resources to achieve lasting impact.