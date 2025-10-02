Vuhledar In Ruins: City After Year Of Russian Occupation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, they were posted on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

“Vuhledar. This is what the city looks like after the first year of occupation. Ruins. A dozen people without hope, whom the Russians bring priests and flags for”holidays," Andriushchenko wrote.

