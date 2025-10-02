Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vuhledar In Ruins: City After Year Of Russian Occupation

2025-10-02 08:06:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, they were posted on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

“Vuhledar. This is what the city looks like after the first year of occupation. Ruins. A dozen people without hope, whom the Russians bring priests and flags for”holidays," Andriushchenko wrote.



 Read also: Nearly 1,600 cultural heritage sites destroyed or damaged in Ukraine since war started

