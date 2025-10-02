FIFA President Congratulates Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan On Selecting To Host FIFA U-20 World Cup (VIDEO)
"I am thrilled to announce that the FIFA Council has selected Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2027, a historic tournament that will unite Europe and Asia while showcasing our sport's brightest young talent
Congratulations to both countries and I look forward to a great 25th edition of this tournament in 2027 - and the first to be co-hosted by two FIFA Member Associations," he wrote on his Instagram page.
