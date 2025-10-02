Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FIFA President Congratulates Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan On Selecting To Host FIFA U-20 World Cup (VIDEO)

FIFA President Congratulates Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan On Selecting To Host FIFA U-20 World Cup (VIDEO)


2025-10-02 07:08:03

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on selecting to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2027, Trend reports.

"I am thrilled to announce that the FIFA Council has selected Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2027, a historic tournament that will unite Europe and Asia while showcasing our sport's brightest young talent

Congratulations to both countries and I look forward to a great 25th edition of this tournament in 2027 - and the first to be co-hosted by two FIFA Member Associations," he wrote on his Instagram page.

MENAFN02102025000187011040ID1110144441

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search