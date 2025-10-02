Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Governor Participates In Joint Meeting Of GCC Ministers Of Finance, Central Banks Governors With IMF Managing Director

2025-10-02 07:15:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani took part in the joint meeting of Their Excellencies ministers of Finance and central banks governors of the Glf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) HE Kristalina Georgieva.

The meeting, held Thursday in Kuwait, addressed several agenda items, and took appropriate decisions thereon.

