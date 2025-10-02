Putin Expresses Support For Trump's Gaza Proposal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow is ready to support a Gaza proposal put forward by former US President Donald Trump, provided it contributes to achieving the goal of a two-state solution.



Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Putin emphasized the importance of both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority supporting any peace initiative for Gaza. He also confirmed that Russia maintains communication with Hamas.



On the Ukraine crisis, Putin described the conflict as a tragedy for all, and placed primary blame for the failure to stop the war on European countries. He argued that some nations are using the Ukraine conflict as a tool to expand influence and profit.



Putin also noted shifts in public awareness within Ukraine and stressed that all countries-including both Ukraine and Russia-have a legitimate right to ensure their security.



Commenting on global tensions, Putin warned that the world must be prepared for anything amid heightened risks. He described today's multipolar world as highly dynamic and often unpredictable.



He further revealed that Russia had applied twice to join NATO but was rejected both times, adding that Moscow had been open to cooperation with Western partners, who were unwilling to abandon entrenched stereotypes