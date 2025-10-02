Oil Prices Fall Nearly 2% Amid Market Uncertainty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Oil prices closed lower on Thursday, with both benchmark crude contracts falling by nearly 2% amid ongoing market volatility.

Brent crude futures dropped by US$ 1.24, or 1.9%, to settle at US$ 64.11 per barrel.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by US$ 1.30, or 2.1%, to close at US$ 60.48 per barrel.

The decline comes as investors weigh global economic concerns and demand outlooks.



