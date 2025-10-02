5 WWE Stars Who Should Absolutely Not Be Chosen As John Cena's Final Opponent

John Cena's farewell match is one of WWE's biggest moments. Here are five names who must not be picked as his last opponent.

Brock Lesnar and John Cena's rivalry reached its peak years ago, most notably at Wrestlepalooza where The Beast Incarnate dismantled Cena in a one‐sided squash. While some fans have speculated about a redemption arc for Cena before retirement, this would be a mistake.

Their last encounter was widely criticized, and revisiting it would feel unnecessary. Lesnar's part‐time schedule also risks overshadowing the emotional weight of Cena's farewell. WWE should avoid making his final chapter about a rivalry that has already run its course.

Jey Uso has been elevated significantly in recent booking, even winning the Royal Rumble 2025 and capturing a world title at WrestleMania 41. However, positioning him as John Cena's final opponent would be a misstep.

Despite his rise, Jey has not yet reached the stature required for such a monumental role. Many fans already feel he has been overpushed, and having him retire Cena could damage his credibility rather than enhance it. A farewell match of this magnitude demands a more established name.

The idea of Roman Reigns facing John Cena one last time has been floated ever since Cena's farewell tour began. Yet, this is not the right choice. Reigns is already one of the most decorated and dominant stars in WWE history.

Having him retire Cena would add nothing to his legacy. Instead, it would waste an opportunity to elevate someone who could truly benefit from the spotlight. Reigns simply doesn't need the rub, making this option redundant.

Gunther has cemented himself as one of WWE's most dominant forces, even retiring Goldberg earlier this year. While he is a logical candidate on paper, his cold and arrogant persona doesn't align with the emotional tone of Cena's retirement.

The Ring General thrives in long, story‐driven rivalries, not one‐off matches designed for sentiment. He has already proven himself as a top star, and retiring Cena would not add much to his already impressive resume.

Rumors have also linked The Rock to Cena's final match. While the spectacle would be massive, it would ultimately take away from the purpose of the night. The Rock's larger‐than‐life presence and part‐time status would turn the event into a Hollywood‐style showcase rather than a heartfelt farewell. Cena's retirement should highlight his legacy, not be overshadowed by another megastar. Though the match would draw attention, it would not provide the meaningful closure fans expect.