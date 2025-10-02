Chronicles Of Victory: October 3, 2020
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the eighth day of the Second Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani army raised the Azerbaijani flag in Madagiz (now renamed to Sugovushan), and announced the liberation from occupation of a number of villages in Tartar, Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions;
- On October 3, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan presented a list of the destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces. Its total losses amounted to 230 tanks and other armored vehicles, 250 artillery installations, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, 38 air defense systems, 10 command and observation posts, 7 ammunition depots, more than 130 vehicles, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex S-300;
- During the night of October 3, the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front was suppressed, crushing blows were inflicted on them;
- The armed forces of Armenia subjected to intensive shelling the city of Tartar, the regional villages of Sakhlaabad, Gazyan, Gapanli, Gaynag, Askipara, Guzanli, the villages of Aghdam region Ayag Garvand, Imamgulubeyli, Garadaghly, Tazakand, Muganli of Aghjabadi region, and Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy region;
- Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at a briefing that since September 27, 19 civilians have been killed as a result of Armenian shelling. Among those killed are three women and two children;
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has distributed footage of the destruction of Armenian Army's military equipment;
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has distributed video footage from the territories liberated from the occupation;
- residents of Baku on the balconies of their houses celebrated the liberation of the village of Sugovushan.
