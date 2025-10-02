Five Construction Workers Injured In Building Collapse In Irbid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 2 (Petra)-- On Thursday night, Irbid Governor Radwan Al-Atoum visited the scene of a concrete slab collapse in a building that was still under construction on Wasfi Al-Tal Street. As a result, five workers suffered moderate injuries.Al-Atoum told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that a preliminary investigation from the Engineers Syndicate's Irbid Branch indicated that a flaw in the building's fundamental supports was the main reason for the collapse. Three foreigners and two Jordanians were among the five injured when the slab collapsed due to this flaw. Their general health is steady after they were admitted to the hospital for treatment.He clarified that the workers were not beneath the structure; rather, they fell from the top of the concrete slab to the bottom during the pouring procedure. He pointed out that rather than a finished building, work is still being done to establish the base.Al-Atoum clarified that in order to begin a thorough investigation into the occurrence, the contractor and the project owner were moved to the security center. He affirmed that public safety officers have surrounded and guarded the entire place.According to Mahmoud Al-Rababa, the head of the Engineers Syndicate's Irbid branch, he had visited the scene of the accident and the preliminary investigation showed that the collapse was caused by an imbalance in the distribution of concrete during the pouring process as well as a defect in the supports in the central area supporting the building. To confirm the primary reason of the collapse, a specialized technical study will be carried out, he said.