Nvidia Records Surge in Q2 Revenue
(MENAFN) U.S. semiconductor leader Nvidia announced Wednesday that its revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending July 27, 2025, reached $46.7 billion—a 6% increase from the previous quarter and a striking 56% jump compared to the same period last year.
The company’s net income soared to $26.4 billion, marking a 59% year-over-year rise. Notably, revenue from Nvidia’s Blackwell Data Center segment grew 17% sequentially, underscoring robust demand for its AI-focused offerings.
According to Nvidia, GAAP earnings per diluted share stood at $1.08, up 42% from the prior quarter and 61% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.05, reflecting a 30% increase from the previous quarter and a 54% rise from a year ago.
Nvidia also reported GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 72.4% and 72.7%, respectively.
"Blackwell is the AI platform the world has been waiting for, delivering an exceptional generational leap -- production of Blackwell Ultra is ramping at full speed, and demand is extraordinary," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. "The AI race is on, and Blackwell is the platform at its center."
In the first half of fiscal 2026, Nvidia returned $24.3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. By the end of Q2, the company still had $14.7 billion remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.
On August 26, 2025, Nvidia’s board approved an additional $60 billion to its share repurchase program, with no expiration date.
Nvidia will distribute its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on October 2 to shareholders of record as of September 11.
