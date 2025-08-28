Al Duhail Seek Recovery As Al Rayyan Eye Second Win In Crucial QSL Clash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Bassam Al Rawi has insisted that Al Duhail are under no pressure ahead of today's highly anticipated clash against Al Rayyan, as both sides look to recover from early stumbles in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) campaign.

The Red Knights are seeking their first win of the season after drawing with Al Shahania and falling to Al Wakrah. Despite sitting ninth in the standings, Al Rawi believes his side is showing signs of improvement and will rise to the occasion.

“We hope the Al Rayyan match marks the start of our return to form,” said the experienced Qatari defender during the pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We're not under pressure. Every team can stumble, especially with new players in the squad, but we're improving with every game.”

Coach Djamel Belmadi, who rejoined Al Duhail this season, is still looking for his first win in the league. He acknowledged the test posed by Al Rayyan and the intensity that often defines meetings between the two sides.

“We haven't won yet, and matches against Al Rayyan are always challenging because of their strength and large fan base,” Belmadi said.“We must stick to our identity and play our game from start to finish.”

Al Rayyan, too, are looking to bounce back after suffering a loss to Al Shamal following their opening win over Al Sailiya.

Head coach Artur Jorge believes preparation and belief in his players will be key to a positive result at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.



“We've worked hard this week and are ready,” said the Portuguese coach.“My confidence in the players is strong. Al Duhail have quality, but so do we. We must stick to our mentality, avoid previous mistakes, and be fully committed.”

“These matches are always tight. We hope to show our strength and take the three points.”

Midfielder Gregore added to the optimism in Al Rayyan's camp.

“We are confident and well-prepared. Al Duhail have a strong team, but we believe in our ability to win and deliver for our fans.”

Meanwhile, defending champions Al Sadd are preparing for a testing match against high-flying Al Gharafa at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Sadd bounced back from a surprise defeat to Qatar SC with a convincing win over Al Ahli in the second round and are now looking to build momentum.

Coach Felix Sanchez is expecting a stern challenge.

“Al Gharafa have had a strong start. We've improved since our opening match and need to continue that progress,” he said.“We're playing at home, and our goal is to deliver a strong performance and get a positive result.”

Al Sadd defender Pedro Miguel echoed his coach's sentiments.“We enjoy difficult matches. Al Gharafa are a solid side with quality players, but we're confident in our squad and focused on earning the three points.”

Al Gharafa, on the other hand, are aiming to continue their perfect start following wins over Umm Salal and Al Arabi. Coach Pedro Martins expects a competitive match but believes in his team's preparation.

“We must remain solid at the back without losing our identity. Focus and composure will be key,” said Martins.

Spanish striker Joselu added,“A win would put us in a great position with nine points. Al Sadd are tough, but our team spirit is strong this season. We're confident and ready to perform in front of our fans.”