Military Land Tactical Radios Market To Expand At A 4.9% CAGR By 2029, Reaching US $10.43 Billion

The Business Research Company's Military Land Tactical Radios Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Military Land Tactical Radios Market Worth?

The market size for land tactical radios within the military sector has experienced substantial growth in past years. The market, which was valued at $8.17 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $8.60 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Factors that have contributed to the growth during the past period include an increase in asymmetric warfare occurrences, wider usage in counter-terrorism operations, elevated levels of joint military exercises, broader acceptance in command and control systems, and an increased demand for instantaneous communication on the battlefield.

In the coming years, significant growth is anticipated in the military land tactical radios market, which is projected to reach a value of $10.43 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This surge during the forecast period may be ascribed to an enhanced emphasis on network-centric warfare, an increase in integrations with satellite communication, higher demand for software-defined radios, escalated defense R&D investments, and a growing need for communication systems that are interoperable. Some of the notable emerging trends during the projected period comprise progression in software-defined radio technology, the establishment of miniaturized communication systems, innovation in frequency-hopping tactics, advancements in AI-enable communication systems, and the enactment of mesh networking abilities.

What Are The Factors Driving The Military Land Tactical Radios Market?

The military land tactical radios market is expected to surge with the increasing cross-border conflicts. These conflicts can be defined as disputes or clashes that happen between neighboring countries or regions across their communal borders, often instigated by political, territorial, or military disagreements. Expanding geopolitical tensions, disputes over territorial claims, political influence, and access to strategic resources are primarily intensifying these hostilities. The military land tactical radios play a crucial role in these circumstances by enhancing situational awareness and ensuring secured communication among the ground forces, thereby facilitating coordinated operations and swift response. They offer real-time voice and data transmission, mitigate miscommunication risks, and support interoperability between allied units in hostile or complex conditions. For instance, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a US-based non-profit research organization focusing on conflict data analysis, documented over 165,273 incidents of political violence globally from July 2023 to June 2024, a 15% rise compared to the preceding year. Thus, the escalating cross-border conflicts are stimulating the growth of the military land tactical radios market .

Who Are The Major Players In The Military Land Tactical Radios Market?

Major players in the Military Land Tactical Radios Global Market Report 2025 include:

. RTX Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. BAE Systems plc

. Thales S.A.

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Leonardo S.p.A.

. Motorola Solutions Inc.

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

. General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

. Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Military Land Tactical Radios Sector?

Leading entities in the military land tactical radios market are concentrating on creating innovative offerings such as wideband high-frequency (HF) radios to augment secure long-range communication potential. Wideband HF radios symbolize advanced communication systems capable of broadcasting data through a broad spectrum of high frequency (3 to 30 MHz), thereby supporting higher data rates and improved signal clarity. In June 2024, Thales SA, an aerospace and defense enterprise from France, introduced its HF XL series of wideband HF radios, inclusive of 1 kW and 400 W models, aimed at amplifying secure long-distance communication for land-based military command stations. These radios boast data rates that are up to 10 times higher than their preceding HF systems, and include a cognitive engine that instinctively bypasses jammed frequencies, assuring dependable functionality in disruptive environments. The HF XL radios facilitate communication across distances of up to 10,000 km and are compatible with current wideband HF infrastructure addressing operational necessities in regions with restricted satellite service.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Military Land Tactical Radios Market Share?

The military land tactical radios market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Radio: Analog Radios, Digital Radios, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs)

2) By Frequency Band: Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), High Frequency (HF), 24 Gigahertz (GHz) And Above

3) By Component: Transmitter, Receiver, Amplifiers, Antennas, Accessories

4) By Application: Combat Operations, Training And Simulation, Command And Control, Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Surveillance And Intelligence Gathering

5) By End User: Land Forces, Special Forces, Government And Defense Agencies, Private Security Contractors, Research And Development Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Analog Radios: Handheld Analog Radios, Vehicle-Mounted Analog Radios, Base Station Analog Radios

2) By Digital Radios: Handheld Digital Radios, Vehicle-Mounted Digital Radios, Manpack Digital Radios, Base Station Digital Radios

3) By Software-Defined Radios (SDRs): Handheld Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), Vehicle-Mounted Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), Manpack Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), Base Station Software-Defined Radios (SDRs)

What Are The Regional Trends In The Military Land Tactical Radios Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for military land tactical radios. It's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast time frame. The report covers all major regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

