Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market To Evolve Rapidly Over The Next Decade By 2034, Delveinsight Observes Alexion Pharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Novelmed Therapeutics

The Key Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Companies in the market include - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, NovelMed Therapeutics, and others.

The Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Report:



Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market size was highest in United States among the 7MM countries

As per Novartis's Q2 2024 report, the company anticipates datareadout of FABHALTA (NCT04889430, APPELHUS) for the treatment ofaHUS in 2026.

In December 2023, A group of five experts from Spain developed consensus guidelines for the management of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) in adults. These recommendations provide comprehensive guidance throughout the patient's treatment process, offering support to physicians, particularly those with limited experience, from the initial suspicion of the condition to the commencement and cessation of C5 Therapies.

In 2023, the diagnosed cases of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) in the United States were approximately 2,700. It is expected that these cases will rise during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, there was a higher prevalence of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) cases in adolescents and adults in the US, with approximately 2,200 cases, compared to the pediatric population, which accounted for around 400 cases. It is anticipated that these numbers will increase by 2034.

In 2023, approximately 2,600 cases of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) were treated in the United States.

Key Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, NovelMed Therapeutics, and others

Key Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Therapies: Eculizumab, Crovalimab, Iptacopan, NM8074, Ravulizumab, and others As per the National Organization of Rare Disorders (Nord), the Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that in childhood, Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS) affects males and females in equal numbers

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Overview

Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) is a rare and life-threatening condition characterized by the formation of blood clots in small blood vessels throughout the body, leading to a triad of symptoms: hemolytic anemia (the destruction of red blood cells), thrombocytopenia (a low platelet count), and acute kidney injury (uremia).

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market

The dynamics of the Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies



Eculizumab: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Crovalimab: Hoffmann-La Roche

Iptacopan: Novartis

NM8074: NovelMed Therapeutics Ravulizumab: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Drivers



The introduction of eculizumab in the treatment setting significantly improved the prognosis of aHUS patients. The introduction of ravulizumab in the treatment setting led to a significant reduction of treatment burden, as it provided patients with a treatment option with similar efficacy and safety to that of eculizumab but with a far less frequent dosing frequency.

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Barriers



The successful launch of iptacopan could significantly improve treatment convenience, as it would bring an oral route of treatment administration in a disease that potentially requires lifelong treatment. Currently, there are limited treatment options for aHUS. Moreover, only a few emerging drugs are active in the pipeline. Thus, it allows pharma players to introduce a novel product candidate into the aHUS market, which can change the therapeutic market scenario.

Scope of the Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, NovelMed Therapeutics, and others

Key Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Therapies: Eculizumab, Crovalimab, Iptacopan, NM8074, Ravulizumab, and others

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome current marketed and Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome emerging therapies

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Dynamics: Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market drivers and Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

4. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

9. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Appendix

18. Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

