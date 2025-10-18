Panama President Mulino Returns To The Assembly A Bill That Clashed With Pandeportes -
President José Raúl Mulino partially returned objections to Bill 100, which sought to create the Program for the Promotion and Development of Student Athletes, considering that it duplicates the functions of Pandeportes and generates legal and budgetary conflicts. According to the Executive, the bill conflicts with the current legal framework, since Pandeportes and Ifarhu are responsible for awarding sports scholarships and incentives for athletic merit.
Furthermore, the document warns that the initiative fails to identify a clear source of funding, which would violate budgetary rules established in the Constitution. This, according to the Presidency, would jeopardize the efficient distribution of public resources. The analysis was carried out after consultations with Pandeportes, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ifarhu, who concluded that articles 31-M and 31-N, numeral 5 of the project were unconstitutional and inconvenient. The program was intended to be implemented starting in the 2026 school year, but with this objection, its future is on hold.
