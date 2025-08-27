Cabinet Approves Submission Of Bid For Commonwealth Games 2030

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of a bid to host the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030.

The cabinet also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from concerned ministries, departments and authorities and sanction of the required grant-in-aid to Gujarat Government, in case the bid gets accepted.

Athletes from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games. It will also include participation of a large number of athletes, coaches, technical officials, tourists, media persons among others visiting India during the Games, benefiting local businesses and generating revenue.

The Union cabinet also said that Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.

A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by Director of Games Darren Hall, recently visited Ahmedabad to inspect proposed venues and meet Gujarat government representatives. A larger delegation is expected to visit India.

"Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes. Apart from that, a large number of professionals will be getting opportunities in sports science, event operations and management, logistics and transport coordinators, broadcast and media, IT and communications, public relations and communications and in other fields as well," it said in a release.

Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association approved the bid to host CWG 2030 during its Special General Meeting (SGM) held on August 13 in New Delhi. The IOA has already submitted an Expression of Interest to host the CWG 2030 and now has until August 31 to put up the final bid proposal.

Apart from India, Nigeria and two other countries had reportedly expressed interest in hosting the multi-sport extravaganza in 2030. The final host nation for the 2030 Commonwealth Games will be decided by the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport in the last week of November in Glasgow.

India have previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010, staging the event in New Delhi.