Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Macron slams Netanyahu for using ‘antisemitism’ to score political points

Macron slams Netanyahu for using ‘antisemitism’ to score political points


2025-08-27 05:00:01
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for accusing France of failing to combat antisemitism, calling the remarks an “offense” to the nation.

In a letter published by a French newspaper, Macron emphasized that fighting antisemitism is an “absolute priority” for France but cautioned that it “cannot be exploited.”

“These accusations of inaction in the face of a scourge that we are fighting with all our might are unacceptable and offend the whole of France,” he wrote.

Macron also pressed Netanyahu to halt what he described as Israel’s “deadly and illegal headlong rush into a permanent war in Gaza,” warning that the offensive “exposes your country to indignity and your people to a dead end.”

The French president condemned Israel’s settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, labeling it “illegal and unjustifiable recolonization,” and urged a reversal of such policies to preserve prospects for peace.

Netanyahu’s remarks last week accusing Paris of insufficient action against antisemitism provoked sharp backlash from French officials.

Since October 2023, Israeli genocide in Gaza have killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians, leaving the territory facing famine. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in Gaza.

MENAFN27082025000045017281ID1109982304

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search