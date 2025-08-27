403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron slams Netanyahu for using ‘antisemitism’ to score political points
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for accusing France of failing to combat antisemitism, calling the remarks an “offense” to the nation.
In a letter published by a French newspaper, Macron emphasized that fighting antisemitism is an “absolute priority” for France but cautioned that it “cannot be exploited.”
“These accusations of inaction in the face of a scourge that we are fighting with all our might are unacceptable and offend the whole of France,” he wrote.
Macron also pressed Netanyahu to halt what he described as Israel’s “deadly and illegal headlong rush into a permanent war in Gaza,” warning that the offensive “exposes your country to indignity and your people to a dead end.”
The French president condemned Israel’s settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, labeling it “illegal and unjustifiable recolonization,” and urged a reversal of such policies to preserve prospects for peace.
Netanyahu’s remarks last week accusing Paris of insufficient action against antisemitism provoked sharp backlash from French officials.
Since October 2023, Israeli genocide in Gaza have killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians, leaving the territory facing famine. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in Gaza.
In a letter published by a French newspaper, Macron emphasized that fighting antisemitism is an “absolute priority” for France but cautioned that it “cannot be exploited.”
“These accusations of inaction in the face of a scourge that we are fighting with all our might are unacceptable and offend the whole of France,” he wrote.
Macron also pressed Netanyahu to halt what he described as Israel’s “deadly and illegal headlong rush into a permanent war in Gaza,” warning that the offensive “exposes your country to indignity and your people to a dead end.”
The French president condemned Israel’s settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, labeling it “illegal and unjustifiable recolonization,” and urged a reversal of such policies to preserve prospects for peace.
Netanyahu’s remarks last week accusing Paris of insufficient action against antisemitism provoked sharp backlash from French officials.
Since October 2023, Israeli genocide in Gaza have killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians, leaving the territory facing famine. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment