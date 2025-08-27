403
Botswana’s president announces public health emergency
(MENAFN) Botswana’s President Duma Boko has declared a public health emergency, citing severe strain on the nation’s healthcare system due to past mismanagement. Boko, who ended nearly six decades of rule by the previous governing party with a decisive election win last year, spoke on Monday about the collapse of the national medical supply chain, leaving hospitals and clinics without essential medicines and supplies.
“This failure has caused serious disruptions in health supplies across the country,” he said, noting that the emergency powers would allow the government to expedite solutions and save lives.
The announcement comes after the Health Ministry warned earlier this month of major challenges, including medicine shortages and debts exceeding one billion pula (around $75 million) owed to private health facilities and suppliers. Medications for conditions such as cancer, diabetes, eye diseases, asthma, sexual and reproductive health, tuberculosis, and mental health were reported to be in short supply, prompting the postponement of non-urgent surgeries.
Botswana, the world’s top diamond producer by value, has faced economic difficulties due to a global downturn in the diamond market. Cuts to USAID funding under former US President Donald Trump have further exacerbated the pressure on the country’s healthcare sector.
As part of the emergency response, President Boko launched the Health First Botswana Partnership, a 5 billion pula ($348 million) initiative to address the shortages. The Finance Ministry has already approved 250 million pula in emergency funds. The military will assist in distributing critical medicines, with initial shipments leaving the capital, Gaborone, for remote regions.
“The effort will continue without pause until the entire procurement system is fully restored,” Boko affirmed.
